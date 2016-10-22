Kebab and biryani festival at Park ‘N’

Succulent kebabs and aromatic biryanis await foodies at hotel Park N near NTR Health University at the ‘Kebabs and Biryani’ food festival kicked off by the hotel on Friday.

A blend of heady aromas of exotic spices and flavours from Afghan and Peshawar come alive in the hotel kitchen where chefs dish out delicacies like red chilli kebab, chilli milli kebab, soft murg tikka, The food festival thrown open to the public has on offer both vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes.

The festival menu will be served till November 5, “said the hotel Managing Directors Velagapudi Raghava Chowdary and Dhanekula Venkata Krishna Rao.