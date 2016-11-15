Kartika Pournami celebrated

Karthika Pournami’, the festival celebrated on full moon day of ‘Karthika Masam’ of Telugu calendar, was celebrated with religious fervour in the city on Monday.

Devotees took a holy dip in river Krishna and thronged temples in large numbers to offer prayers. The bathing ghats, more particularly Durga Ghat, were abuzz with activity as the people began pouring in from 3 a.m. onwards to take a holy dip in river Krishna. The devotees started streaming in from early hours of the day and after taking a bath, performed puja and let out the lamps into the river.

The women lit oil lamps with a pack of 365 wicks at Pata Sivalayam and other temples premises and in front of basil (Tulasi) plant. Priests performed Ekadasa Mahanyasapurvaka Rudrabhishekam, Rudram, Namakam and Chamakam in Siva temples.

They also performed Satyanarayana Swamy Vratam coinciding with Pournami at various temples and their residences.