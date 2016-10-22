Kapus can count on me: Naidu

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said he had expressed his readiness to include the Kapu community in the list of Backward Classes (BC) during his Vastunna Meekosam Padayatra near Pithapuram in East Godavari district. He claimed that it was his own decision to recognise Kapus as BC in view of their socio-economic backwardness.

Delivering the inaugural address at the Kapu Mega Job Mela at Nova Engineering College at Ibrahimpatnam here on Friday, Mr. Naidu said he could get a G.O. issued for providing reservations to the community but it would be stalled if somebody goes to court against it. He has, therefore, appointed the Manjunath Commission to study their (Kapus’) backwardness and would give it the finality later. The government has created a corpus of Rs.1,000 crore for the Kapu Corporation to extend financial assistance for implementing welfare schemes while efforts are under way for sorting out the issue of reservation. Mr. Naidu said over 2,000 candidates have been selected in the last two days for 6,000 vacancies in various companies, including MNC. More such programmes would be held in the future to take the job opportunities within the reach of Kapu youth, he added.

Rajya Sabha member Thota Sita Mahalakshmi, Deputy CM N. Chinarajappa, Ministers P. Narayana, D. Umamaheswara Rao and K. Ravindra, and Kapu Corporation Chairman Ch. Ramanujaya were among those present.

Moving cautiously

on reservation

issue to avoid

legal tangles, says the Chief Minister