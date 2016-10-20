KLU students get pat from Microsoft officials

A team of Microsoft officials praised Koneru Lakshmaiah University (KLU) students for designing different models and undertaking research activities.

The team comprising Mike Demuro from U.S. Microsoft and Marianne Rathje of Australia Microsoft and the company officials, Aruna Reddy and Prabhu Yelisetty, visited the university on Wednesday.

The officials, along with Chief Minister’s Special IT Advisor Ravi Kumar Vemuri, were on a trip to select the place for setting up a Microsoft office in the State.

They went round the computer labs, research and lecture halls on the campus and interacted with the students. University Vice Chancellor L.S.S. Reddy, Pro Vice Chancellor A.V.S. Prasad, Registrar Uma Maheswara Rao and Principal A. Anand Kumar apprised the team members of the research activities taken up.

When the students presented a demo on the operation of drones and different kinds of vehicles they designed, the Microsoft officials complimented them on their talent.

The university gave a presentation on the activities of Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation, courses offered by the institution and the placements secured by the students in different companies. Deans, directors and heads of various departments of the university welcomed the Microsoft team.

