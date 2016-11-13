Justice for contract workers sought

A.P. Non-Gazetted Officers’ Association (APNGOA) president P. Ashok Babu said the State government should do full justice to the contract and outsourced employees, whose salaries and allowances had been increased to some extent.

“The contract and outsourced employees are rendering services at par with the permanent officers and staff but they are facing severe hardship due to low remuneration and poor working conditions. We all should strive for their welfare,” he said at the association meeting held here on Saturday.

He said the association was happy with the steps taken by the government for solving the problems faced by the regular employees and the government needed to take a sympathetic view of the plight of the temporary workers.

Mr. Ashok Babu observed that the APNGOA had succeeded to a large extent in getting the demands of the permanent employees conceded while extending due cooperation for the rebuilding of the fledgling State.