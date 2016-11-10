Jakkampudi will be a model for Amaravati, says Chief Minister

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday promised to make the Jakkampudi housing colony a model colony with state-of-art facilities and amenities for the residents. Mr. Naidu inaugurated the Municipal high school, skill development centre, community hall and modern urban health centre (established under the Basic Services to the Urban Poor -- BSUP, one of the sub-missions of the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission). The health centre is being run by Apollo Group of Hospitals.

Addressing residents of the colony and school students from municipal schools, Mr. Naidu said that the colony would be developed with all facilities, including modern flats for the beneficiaries. Mr. Naidu, who announced the developing of a park around the pond located in the colony, shopping complexes, a bank, temple, church, masjid and other requirements said that it should become a citadel for the Telugu Desam Party. He called upon the youth to make use of the training programmes offered by skill development centre. He hailed the farmers who pooled their land for the housing colony and said that they had inspired the land pooling model of capital Amaravati. He said that Jakkampudi and Gollapudi villages, in which the colony is spread, will be part of the VMC hereafter and the sarpanches of the two villages will be ex-officio members of the Municipal council. He said arrangements are being made to provide LPG connections to each house in the State by mid 2017. Health Minister Kamineni Srinivas attended. Sangeetha Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Group of Hospitals, took Mr. Naidu around the health centre and explained its features.