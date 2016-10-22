Jaitley to lay foundation stone for finance city

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has stated that Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will lay the foundation stone for finance and administration cities at Amaravati on October 28.

Mr. Naidu inaugurated branches of State Bank of India (SBI) and Andhra Bank at Interim Government Complex (IGC) at Velagapudi in Guntur district near here on Friday.

On the occasion, he said that another milestone in Amaravati would be laying foundation stone for the finance and administration cities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid a foundation stone for the Capital city a year ago. The construction of the secretariat at Velagapudi in a short period was a historic event, he said.