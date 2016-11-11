It’s payback time for leaders like Mayawati, says BJP

Asserting the demonetisation of old currency notes was in partial fulfilment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2014 election promise, which was to eradicate black money, BJP national secretary and Andhra Pradesh affairs in charge Sidharth Nath Singh described it as a bold step that would be damaging for corrupt elements and dishonest politicians like Mayawati.

“We have gone ahead with the withdrawal of Rs.1,000 and Rs. 500 notes from circulation in the run-up to Assembly polls in U.P., Uttarakhand, Punjab and Goa to curb the use of black money in those elections,” he observed.

Addressing media persons along with Health Minister Kamineni Srinivas Rao at the latter’s residence here on Thursday, Mr. Singh said Ms. Mayawati had the dubious distinction of being garlanded with currency notes worth Rs.1 crore and was accused of taking money for seat distribution.

‘It was a ‘painful decision’ for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who was the ‘leader of centralised corruption’ in her State, where nearly 17 lakh poor people were looted by fraudulent chit fund operators. Ms. Banerjee’s governance was characterised by corruption, crony capitalism and cash-and-carry.

The spoils of public money in Bengal reached the leaders of the Trinamool Congress.

The policy to render the old Rs. 1000 and Rs. 500 notes illegal was being worked out for the last six months and perhaps only two or three people in the government knew about it.