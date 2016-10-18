Isha’s inner-engineering course from tomorrow

Isha Foundation, founded by Sadhguru, is conducting a seven-day Inner Engineering programme at Vijayawada Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Gandhi Nagar (adjacent to Babai Hotel), from October 19 to 25. In this programme, a meditation technique called “Shambhavi Mahamudra” will be imparted.
“This is a scientifically structured programme aimed at empowering the modern-day individual into effortless living,” a press release from the organisation claimed.
The programme is conducted by trained teachers. A free introductory talk (open for all) starts at 6 p.m. on October 19 followed by regular class for registered participants from 7:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. For details contact 9440940328, 9912944437.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
Please Email the Editor