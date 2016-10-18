Isha’s inner-engineering course from tomorrow

Isha Foundation, founded by Sadhguru, is conducting a seven-day Inner Engineering programme at Vijayawada Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Gandhi Nagar (adjacent to Babai Hotel), from October 19 to 25. In this programme, a meditation technique called “Shambhavi Mahamudra” will be imparted.

“This is a scientifically structured programme aimed at empowering the modern-day individual into effortless living,” a press release from the organisation claimed.

The programme is conducted by trained teachers. A free introductory talk (open for all) starts at 6 p.m. on October 19 followed by regular class for registered participants from 7:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. For details contact 9440940328, 9912944437.