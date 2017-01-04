IoT, cognitive computing is the future: Experts

A lot of mundane jobs are being taken over by automation of industry and students need to target for higher order jobs, said experts at the ‘Samalochana’ programme organised as part of the book festival in the city on Wednesday.

On the first day of the programme, the organisers, including NTR Trust and the Vijayawada Book Festival Society, conducted a panel discussion on ‘IT & IoT – Opportunities for Youth’.

Addressing the gathering of students from various colleges of city, Nasscom’s Regional Head Srikanth Srinivasan said Internet of Things was going to tremendously impact technology in the next few years and nearly 50 billion devices or things would be connected to the Internet by 2020.

“Cognitive computing and Artificial Intelligence is the future and there is a lot for students to learn. Learning should be a continuous process,” he said. Better Today, Better Tomorrow, CMD and Chief Digital Consultant V. Srinivasa Rao, who explained the concept of IoT at an interactive session with students, asked them to have four As as key components for success. “Aspiration, attitude, ability and action are all need to achieve success,” he said. “Patience and tolerance levels among the humans came down and the current generation is largely dependent on technology. In this scenario, IoT is changing the world. The number of humans connected to the Internet will be exceeded by the number of things connected to it very soon. IoT can give life to anything and data is the new goldmine of the world,” Mr. Srinivasa Rao said, adding that youth should have cognitive flexibility to adopt technologies.

Efftronics MD D. Ramakrishna said, “Billions of things are connected to the Internet and this is going to disrupt the world and job opportunities. Things can sense, communicate, analyse and act with the help of IoT and jobs will be washed out due to automation.”

AP Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Director and IT Parks Association, Vizag, Vice-Chairman, O. Naresh Kumar said youth was addicted to technology and it was time for them to come out of it and learn basic skills.

“Technology is improving at a faster pace and students should be capable of learning them.” Speaking about nanotechnology, Mr. Naresh said, “Hitachi has made a nano chip of size less than a sand particle way back in 1983 and European countries tried to use nanotechnology to make traceable bank notes. It is possible to make so,” he said. eSF Labs founder Anil, VBFS president B. Babjee, students from Andhra Loyola College, KL University and others were present.