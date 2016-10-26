Invitation to participate in IIT Kharagpur Fest

All colleges in Andhra Pradesh have been are invited to participate in the IIT Kharagpur Spring Fest to be held on January 20 and 21, 2017.

IIT Kharagpur Spring Fest Associate Member Baladitya Bonu told The Hindu that the preliminaries for the spring fest had already begun. Colleges interested in participating should register without further delay.

Spring Fest is the annual social and cultural festival of IIT Kharagpur.

It provides budding artists a competing platform in diverse fields such as music, dance, theatre, photography, literature, fine arts, quizzing and debating. Spring Fest was a change from routine life and an opportunity to embrace the fun and frolic along with exciting professional performances from all over India and abroad, Mr Baladitya said.

The first edition of Spring Fest was held in 1960, which makes it one of the oldest college fests in India. It was conceived as a platform for the students of IIT Kharagpur to showcase their extra academic skills.

Over the years, it began to attract participants from the neighbouring colleges of West Bengal. In the last, decade participants from all over India and as well as abroad thronged the youth festival.

Those interested may ontact Prakhar Prashant, +91 8768830762,prakharprashant.iitkgp @gmail.comor Abhijeet soni, +91 9933932769,[email protected] gmail.com.