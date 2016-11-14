International security conference in city next month

The Hyderabad-based Centre for Human Security Studies (CHSS) and the Andhra Pradesh Police will jointly organise an international conference on ‘Mapping India’s national security challenges — Today and tomorrow’ in Vijayawada in the first half of December.

CHSS Founder-Director Kanneganti Ramesh Babu told The Hindu that the conference was aimed at identifying key challenges faced by the police and other stakeholders and making actionable recommendations for improving the security apparatus.

Terrorism, Left-wing extremism, cyber security, insurgency in Jammu and Kashmir, energy security, drug and human trafficking, coastal security and international security are sub-themes.

A host of distinguished resource persons from India and abroad will share their experiences and firm up strategies for dealing with the threats faced by India. The State government is understood to have been keen on taking such initiatives to give a fillip to Amaravati.

Mr. Babu said the conference was contextual in the sense that on its path to development, India was under constant threat from the economic, cultural and demographic changes which had security implications that require periodic review and action.

“There is a need to look more closely at the complex interconnection between security, development and coexistence of communities, and to take proactive measures that foil the evil designs of forces inimical to the country,” Mr. Babu observed.

The CHSS is in advanced stages of partnering with the A.P. police for capacity-building and helping them better cope with the emerging challenges.