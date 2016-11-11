Industry hails G.O. on building mini theatres

The order (Ms) No. 122 released by the Government of Andhra Pradesh allowing construction of mini cinema theatres will usher in revolutionary changes in the entertainment sector, said Andhra Chamber of Commerce’s Media and Entertainment Sub-Committee chairman Y. Ratna Kumar.

Addressing a media conference, Mr. Ratna Kumar, who is also the Managing Director of ‘Y’ Screens, the two miniplexes operating in the premises of the Pandit Nehru Bus Station, said miniplexes were the right answer to the growing tiff between film distributors and exhibitors.

He said the entertainment sector would play a pivotal role in the development of Navyandhra Pradesh.

It was easy to take up this project as each unit would require only 4,000 sq.ft. of land, he said, adding that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu had assured that he would take a favourable stand on power and entertainment taxes.

Secretary of A.P. Chamber of Commerce P. Bhaskar Rao said the Government had adopted a pro-entrepreneur stand and this particular project of miniplexes could help a great deal in employment generation.

He said the Chief Minister had appreciated the project and had assured all help to entrepreneurs who would embark on innovative projects.