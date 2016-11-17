IMA members stage satyagraha

Members of the local chapter of the Indian Medical Association staged a dharna at the IMA Hall opposing a bill for creation of a National Medical Commission (NMC) to replace the Medical Council of India (MCI).
Senior members of the IMA led by State office-bearer M.A. Rehman said a “Satyagraha” was proposed on the same day last year, but it was put off after the Ministry of Health gave some assurances. In this one year, the Health Ministry had not done anything, they said.
In a charter of six demands, the IMA demanded withdrawal of proposed NMC Bill and suitable amendments in the Indian Medical Council Act continuing its professional autonomy, enacting a Central Act to protect doctors, amendment of consumer protection act to put a cap on compensation, suitable amendments to Clinical Establishment Act and PCPNDT Act and proper implantation of rights to prescribe scheduled drugs exclusively by modern medicine doctors, the doctors said.
They demand that
suitable amendments be made
to the Indian
Medical Council Act
