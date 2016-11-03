IMA elects new office-bearers

Members of the Vijayawada Chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) unanimously elected Suryadevara Kesavarao Babu as the new president according to a press release here on Wednesday.

The other members elected as office-bearers are: M N C Jones, P Jayakar Babu, K Sudhakar and G Kannarao Naidu as vice-presidents, M V Rao as secretary, B Sunil, T G Krishnamurthi, Rafeeq Sanghvi and joint secretaries andT V Ramana Murthy as Finance Secretary.

The new office bearers will be sworn in at function to be held at 7.30 p.m. on November 5.