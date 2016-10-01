IIDT to come up on SVU campus

The Andhra Pradesh Electronics and Information Technology Agency (APEITA) the Government of A.P., has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Gujarat Forensic Sciences University (GFSU) and Praxis Business School, for pedagogy in cyber security and data analytics.

IT Secretary P.S. Pradyumna, Director-General of GFSU J.M. Vyas, and Chief Executive Engineer, Praxis Business School, Charanpreet Singh, exchanged the MoUs in the presence of J.A. Chowdary, Special Chief Secretary and IT Advisor to the Chief Minister, here on Friday.

The State government is planning to set up International Institute of Digital Technologies (IIDT) on Sri Venkateswara University campus, Tirupati. GFSU and Praxis Business School will help the government in running the proposed schools in cyber security and data analytics.

Academicians from the Gujarat Forensic Sciences University, who are experts in imparting high-quality research and education in forensics, cyber security, and digital forensics, will provide masters education programmes to the students at IIDT’s cyber security institution.

Kolkata-based Praxis Business School (Aid Education Private Limited), which has the expertise in imparting post-graduation education in management, data analytics, and digitalisation, agreed to promote faculty, arrange joint delegations, and visits to the proposed school of data analytics at IIDT, said its director Prithwis Mukherjee.

“Both the institutions have agreed to offer diploma and degree to graduating students and joint certificate programmes, collaborate joint research projects in cyber security, digital forensics and financial frauds, and help the A.P. Government in the expansion of IT industry by providing necessary security,” said Mr. Chowdary.

APEITA will begin the proposed IIDT in December this year. The intake of each school is 50.

“The government is planning to launch Fintech, Cloud, Mobility, and IoT Schools in the next few months,” Mr. Pradyumna said.