Vijayawada

IIDT to come up on SVU campus

J.A. Chowdary, IT Advisor to Chief Minister, exchanging MoU with Director-General of Gujarat Forensic Sciences University J.M. Vyas in Vijayawada on Friday. IT Secretary P.S. Pradyumna is seen.— Photo: By Arrangement

J.A. Chowdary, IT Advisor to Chief Minister, exchanging MoU with Director-General of Gujarat Forensic Sciences University J.M. Vyas in Vijayawada on Friday. IT Secretary P.S. Pradyumna is seen.— Photo: By Arrangement  

State ties up with Gujarat Forensic Sciences University and Praxis Business School

The Andhra Pradesh Electronics and Information Technology Agency (APEITA) the Government of A.P., has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Gujarat Forensic Sciences University (GFSU) and Praxis Business School, for pedagogy in cyber security and data analytics.

IT Secretary P.S. Pradyumna, Director-General of GFSU J.M. Vyas, and Chief Executive Engineer, Praxis Business School, Charanpreet Singh, exchanged the MoUs in the presence of J.A. Chowdary, Special Chief Secretary and IT Advisor to the Chief Minister, here on Friday.

The State government is planning to set up International Institute of Digital Technologies (IIDT) on Sri Venkateswara University campus, Tirupati. GFSU and Praxis Business School will help the government in running the proposed schools in cyber security and data analytics.

Academicians from the Gujarat Forensic Sciences University, who are experts in imparting high-quality research and education in forensics, cyber security, and digital forensics, will provide masters education programmes to the students at IIDT’s cyber security institution.

Kolkata-based Praxis Business School (Aid Education Private Limited), which has the expertise in imparting post-graduation education in management, data analytics, and digitalisation, agreed to promote faculty, arrange joint delegations, and visits to the proposed school of data analytics at IIDT, said its director Prithwis Mukherjee.

“Both the institutions have agreed to offer diploma and degree to graduating students and joint certificate programmes, collaborate joint research projects in cyber security, digital forensics and financial frauds, and help the A.P. Government in the expansion of IT industry by providing necessary security,” said Mr. Chowdary.

APEITA will begin the proposed IIDT in December this year. The intake of each school is 50.

“The government is planning to launch Fintech, Cloud, Mobility, and IoT Schools in the next few months,” Mr. Pradyumna said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
TRENDING TODAY