Vijayawada

Home guard, his friend held on extortion charge

A home guard, Ch. Vasanta Karthik, who was absent from duty for the last few months, and his friend, N. Venkata Poleswara Rao, were arrested on charges of extorting money from the public.

Karthik, who was attached to Nunna police station, and his friends Poleswara Rao, Nani and Ravi, were allegedly collecting money from petty vendors at Chitti Nagar, Satyanarayanapuram, Mutyalampadu, Nunna, Kothapeta and other areas.

The home guard who was unauthorisedly absent for duties impersonated as task force constable and was resorting to the crime. Following a complaint, the Nunna police arrested the two persons on Thursday and launched a hunt for the remaining accused in the case.

