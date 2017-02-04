Vijayawada

Happy Sunday gets bigger

Youth dancing as part of the Happy Sunday programme in Vijayawada. —   | Photo Credit: CH_VIJAYA BHASKAR

Coming round to be held at two venues simultaneously

Fun-lovers will love to know that this round of Happy Sunday on February 5 will be hosted simultaneously at two venues — the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium and BRTS Road.

The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) and the DEEP Trust (Disease Eradication through Education and Prevention) have made arrangements at both the venues to host the fun-filled event, said the Municipal Commissioner G. Veerapandian on Friday.

The Commissioner said a surge in the number of participants had encouraged them to increase the number of venues. “The concept of Happy Sunday is growing in popularity. In December, 10,000 people converged on the occasion to have a great time. We expect even more people in the coming months,” said Mr. Veerapandian.

‘Positive initiative’

City Police commissioner Gautam Sawang said he was excited to be part of Happy Sunday as it promoted social harmony and positive health among people. “It’s a great initiative as it aims at promoting overall wellness in society,” he said.

Members of the DEEP Trust, a city-based NGO, introduced the concept of Happy Sundays in Vijayawada city to help people adopt a healthy lifestyle. While it is a platform for people to reclaim their streets and other important junctions around, the event also provides amble scope to rejuvenate and recreate for a bright, happy and active future.

“We believe that physical activity is the first step to a healthy future, and running is the easiest form of physical activity,” said one of the trust members.

The three-hour-long fun package will open at 6 a.m. and will comprise a mix of traditional, folk and rural games like tokkudu billa, chemma-chakka, puli-meka, dappu, kolatam, wrestling contest and kho-kho besides traditional dance forms like Bharat Natyam and Kuchipudi to keep the revellers engaged and entertained.

