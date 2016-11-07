Vijayawada

Hanuman Chalisa parayana mahayagnam

Sri Ganapati Sachichidananda Swamy of Avadhoota Datta Peetham will conduct a mass ‘Hanuman Chalisa Parayana Mahayagnam’ at Padmavati Ghat in the city on January 21.

Announcing this at a press conference here on Sunday, Avadhoota Datta Peetham (Vijayawada) trustee Kolli Gopala Krishnaiahsaid the ritual would be performed from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on that date. The last time Sri Ganapati Sachichidananda Swamy had conducted such event was in Tenali on January 31, 2015. Later, the seer spoke to the media through Skype and hoped that the event would be a grand success.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 11, 2020 5:14:08 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Vijayawada/Hanuman-Chalisa-parayana-mahayagnam/article16439013.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY