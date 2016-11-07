Sri Ganapati Sachichidananda Swamy of Avadhoota Datta Peetham will conduct a mass ‘Hanuman Chalisa Parayana Mahayagnam’ at Padmavati Ghat in the city on January 21.

Announcing this at a press conference here on Sunday, Avadhoota Datta Peetham (Vijayawada) trustee Kolli Gopala Krishnaiahsaid the ritual would be performed from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on that date. The last time Sri Ganapati Sachichidananda Swamy had conducted such event was in Tenali on January 31, 2015. Later, the seer spoke to the media through Skype and hoped that the event would be a grand success.