Grooming future taxpayers

While grappling with the difficult task of tracing the tax evaders and recovering the dues from them, the Customs and Central Excise Department (CCED) has recently taken up a special drive of educating school students to make them responsible taxpayers when they grow up.

The underlying objective is to achieve better compliance by imparting the knowledge of taxation system and the consequences of non-payment of the statutory dues.

The Customs Preventive Commissionerate (CPC), Vijayawada, has already implemented the School Outreach Program (SAP) in six institutions across the State and is set to cover more schools and also junior colleges soon.

Officers of the CCED explained to the students the basics of taxation system and conducted quiz competitions as part of the exercise. Certificates were distributed to the winners and participants.

Customs Commissioner (A.P.) S.K. Rahman told The Hindu that the SAP was an effort of the Central Board of Excise and Customs to make the taxpayers partners in nation building from the revenue-centric and service-oriented outlook.

The SAP is one of many such public interaction programmes devised by the Director General of Taxpayer Services (DGTS) which was formed by the CBEC last year with the stated objectives.

“The strategy is to target the young generation who become the taxpayers of tomorrow. They are being taught about the importance of taxes in national progress, various types of taxes etc. to create awareness among the impressionable minds,” said Mr. Rahman.

The CCED has also been instructed to reach out to the masses through social media accounts, for which an action plan is being drafted.