Green tribunal advocate faults government claims

Environment law expert Sanjay Parik, who is arguing the case in the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on behalf of petitioners E.A.S.Sarma, Satya Bolisetti and Pandalaneni Srimannaryana, went around 29 villages located in the area earmarked for developing the new capital in general and the low-lying areas along the Kondaveeti vagu (streams) that are prone to flooding. Noted environmental scientist Vikram Soni accompanied Mr. Parik and studied the areas that were frequently inundated by Kondaveeti vagu, Pala vagu and Muddhuru vagu.
Talking to The Hindu after the visit, Mr. Parik said he had come to see for himself the ground situation and was shocked to see that some of the claims made by the counsels of the Andhra Pradesh Government in the NGT and the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report were untrue. One of the claims that there was no activity of any sort in the lankas (islands) was false. Several farmers were cultivating land for which they had pattas and there were also farmers who had no pattas, but had been tilling land on the lankas for two to three generations.
Meal with Dalits shared
Mr. Parik and Prof. Soni visited Uddandarayunipalem Lanka and Pedalanka on Friday. They shared a meal with Dalit farmers in community halls on the lankas.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism