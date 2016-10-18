Grant for overseas-bound SC students likely to be doubled

The State government is examining the proposal to raise the grant given to students belonging to the Scheduled Castes (SC) under the Ambedkar Overseas Vidya Nidhi (AOVN) from Rs.10 lakh to Rs.20 lakh.

It has enhanced the annual family income ceiling from Rs. 2 lakh to Rs.6 lakh to make a larger number of them eligible for financial assistance.

“We are implementing the scheme on a saturation basis, and chances are there will be no cap on the number of students in the near future,” said Social Welfare Minister R. Kishore Babu.

Addressing the media on the sidelines of an interaction here on Monday with a batch of 21 students leaving abroad shortly to pursue higher studies, Mr. Kishore said the government had so far sponsored 190 students to Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Philippines, Russia, Singapore, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Of them, 112 were from Guntur, Krishna and Prakasam districts.

In the current batch, 12 are going to the U.S., three to Australia, two to the U.K., and one each to Canada, France, Germany and New Zealand.

The government is at present extending a grant of Rs.10 lakh and facilitating a bank loan of Rs.5 lakh to each student, and the request to double the grant is under consideration.

The Minister said the department would stand guarantee for the institutional credit availed of by the students, some of whom complained that banks had insisted on collateral security.

A sum of Rs.33 crore was allocated to the scheme for the financial year 2016-17, he added.

Role model

Interacting with the students earlier, Mr. Kishore Babu said they were fortunate to get the government’s support and recalled the days when SC/ST youths had to struggle a lot to get educated.

“You should draw inspiration from the life of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, who waged a lonely battle against the inhuman treatment of the downtrodden sections while excelling in his personal endeavours,” Mr. Kishore Babu exhorted.