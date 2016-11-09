Granite unit owners seek slash in royalty

Members of the Federation of Andhra Pradesh Granite Industry have urged the government to reduce the 30 per cent royalty they are required to pay to the District Mineral Fund.
Speaking to the media on the sidelines of a State-wide meeting of the granite unit owners from across the 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh here on Tuesday, office-bearers of the federation urged the government to consider their plea.
“The seigniorage imposed on us is very high. Unlike in the iron ore and coal sector, there is no large-scale displacement as far as granite business is concerned,” said Y. Siva Prasad, treasurer of the Federation.
