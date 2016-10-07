Govt. harassing farmers: Cong.

Lands of farmers belonging to Undavalli and Penumaka villages in Amaravati area are being grabbed by the State government, alleged APCC official spokesperson Kolanukonda Sivaji.

In a press release here on Thursday, Mr. Sivaji charged the government with digging pits and conducting soil test in the lands of farmers who refused to give up their land under land pooling in the limits of these two villages for the construction of a flyover to Amaravati city.

Staff of an infrastructure company dug up pits and conducted soil test even though the farmers told them that they had not given up their lands as part of the land pooling scheme and that construction of Amaravati had been challenged in the National Green Tribunal.

Mr Sivaji demanded that the CRDA Commissioner give clarity to the farmers.