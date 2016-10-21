Vijayawada

Governor, CM to attend police parade

Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan will pay tributes to the police martyrs at the Martyr’s Phylon at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium during the Police Commemoration Day on Thursday. Mr. Narasimhan will place the wreath at 7.15 a.m. and pay floral tributes to the personnel who sacrificed their lives in discharging their duties. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will attend the parade at 8 a.m.

The names of all the martyrs of State and Central services will be read out acknowledging the sacrifices made by them for society, police said.





















A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 20, 2020 10:56:13 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Vijayawada/Governor-CM-to-attend-police-parade/article16077601.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY