Governor, CM to attend police parade

Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan will pay tributes to the police martyrs at the Martyr’s Phylon at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium during the Police Commemoration Day on Thursday. Mr. Narasimhan will place the wreath at 7.15 a.m. and pay floral tributes to the personnel who sacrificed their lives in discharging their duties. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will attend the parade at 8 a.m.

The names of all the martyrs of State and Central services will be read out acknowledging the sacrifices made by them for society, police said.