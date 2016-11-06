Government to form cattle farmers’ committees

Ongole and Punganuru cattle farmers from various districts, who attended the workshop organised by the Animal Husbandry Department here, wanted the government to develop farms for the local breeds.

About 300 farmers took part in the workshop and raised their issues with the Minister. A power point presentation was made by some farmers, including Mullapudi Narendranath.

Addressing the farmers, Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Minister Prathipati Pulla Rao said the government was keen on promoting the local breeds which are more productive. He said the government was offering fodder for cattle at 50 per cent subsidy. “The government will soon form farmers’ committees through which it will receive suggestions for development of the breeds. The State registered 6 per cent growth in milk production,” he said.

Special Chief Secretary, Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries, Dr. Manmohan Singh stressed the need for importance to local breeds as the imported breed cattle were unable to survive in the local weather conditions.