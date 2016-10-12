Godavari discharge into Bay of Bengal crosses 47-year average

The Godavari, which is still in spate at Dowleswaram, discharged on Monday nearly four lakh cusecs and 2,651.3 tmcft (from June 1 to October 11) into the Bay of Bengal.

The cumulative amount discharged into the sea this year has crossed the 47-year average of 2,631 tmcft this weekend. Over 35 tmcft is being discharged into the sea per day. According to a 47-year average (1962-2013) the discharge at Polavaram and below was 2,631 tmcft. The river registered a record discharge of 5,215.67 tmcft (from June 1 till October 11) in 2013 and 3,727.64 tmcft in 2010 in the same period. In 2012 the discharge was 2,784.35 tmcft crossing the 47-year average of 2,631 tmcft.