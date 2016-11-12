GoM constituted to deal with A.P. Reorganisation Act issues

The State government has constituted a Group of Ministers (GoM) to look into the issues arising out of the A.P. Reorganisation Act, 2014.
The government issued GO 2329 constituting the five-member GoM on Friday.
Members
Deputy Chief Minister, Revenue, Stamps & Registration; Deputy Chief Minister, Home, Disaster Management; Minister for Finance and Planning, Commercial Taxes, Legislative Affairs; Minister for Health and Medical Education; and Minister for Labour and Employment, Factories, Youth & Sports, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship are members of the GoM.
Member-Secretary to the Advisory Committee, AP Reorganisation & Ex-Officio Principal Secretary to Government (SR), General Administration (SR) Department, L. Premchandra Reddy, will be the convener of the GoM.
The GoM would furnish its recommendations to the hovernment as and when issues are discussed and finalised.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor