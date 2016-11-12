GoM constituted to deal with A.P. Reorganisation Act issues

The State government has constituted a Group of Ministers (GoM) to look into the issues arising out of the A.P. Reorganisation Act, 2014.

The government issued GO 2329 constituting the five-member GoM on Friday.

Members

Deputy Chief Minister, Revenue, Stamps & Registration; Deputy Chief Minister, Home, Disaster Management; Minister for Finance and Planning, Commercial Taxes, Legislative Affairs; Minister for Health and Medical Education; and Minister for Labour and Employment, Factories, Youth & Sports, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship are members of the GoM.

Member-Secretary to the Advisory Committee, AP Reorganisation & Ex-Officio Principal Secretary to Government (SR), General Administration (SR) Department, L. Premchandra Reddy, will be the convener of the GoM.

The GoM would furnish its recommendations to the hovernment as and when issues are discussed and finalised.