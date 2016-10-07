Global NGOs discuss steps to eradicate AIDS

Thirty-nine delegates from 10 countries were part of the International Alliance’s four-day Asia and Eastern Europe Blue Sky Week 2016, in the city.

The four-day programme at the Haailand theme park near Mangalagiri provided a platform for members of various organisations working for eradication of HIV/AIDS across the length and breadth of 10 nations to exchange ideas and views and some of the best practices in vogue to reduce the number of HIV positive cases.

A series of sessions devoted to various aspects of the dreaded virus and immediate steps needed to curb its further spread on the first two days followed by threadbare deliberations and discussions.

On Wednesday, the participants visited various projects of the city-based NGO Vasavya Mahila Mandali (VMM) such as the Appollo Tyres Truck Drivers project at Autonagar, migrant labourers’ project at the SPA College site, a sanitary napkins manufacturing unit, the skill development centres and Alliance VIHAAN HIV/AIDS Care and Support Centre.

Parallel sessions

Parallel sessions were in progress on Hepatitis-C at the VMM on a project related to transgender communities, hijras and MSMs and issues related to their empowerment through a presentation made by Sonal from Delhi-based Saheli organisation.

The presentation was a part of Alliance India’s Wajood and Samarth programmes.

The participants interacted with the VMM staff and other stakeholders to promote mutual learning.

A stimulating interactive session that followed was aimed at paving the way for the participants to enhance their understanding levels on key issues they deal with while fighting HIV/AIDS.

Wall hangings

Former MP and VMM president Chennupati Vidya presented the visitors wall hangings with the face of Mahatma Gandhi printed in batik print and prepared by the women covered under the livelihood programme of the VMM.

Cultural show

Children in the shelter home run by the VMM enthralled the visitors with a cultural programme.

VMM secretary Rashmi, Technical Support Manager Keerthy, Medical Director Deeksha and others participated in the programme.

