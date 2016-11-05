Girl child ratio survey in select villages soon

Officials of the Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) Department will conduct a survey on girl child ratio in fishermen villages in Avanigadda mandal in Krishna district.

The survey will be taken up under the National Mission for Empowerment of Women (NMEW).

The survey will also focus on Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) and Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR), institutional deliveries, female foeticide, child marriages and other issues in the seabed villages.

WD&CW Joint Director (JD) E.V. Swarna Latha along with Krishna district Project Director K. Krishna Kumari, recently conducted an orientation programme for the staff on taking up the survey under Poorna Sakti Kendra (PSK), one of the key components of the NMEW.

“PSK is a pilot project being taken up in selected Gram Panchayats (GPs) in Krishna district for a period of three years by various State and Central government departments,” Ms. Swarna Latha told The Hindu . The project is aimed at overall development of women. PSK includes awareness on gender equality, study on socio-economic conditions among women, girl child literacy, study of women’s health issues, strengthening Community Based Organisations (CBOs), coordination among Self Help Groups (SHGs), mapping and identification of target groups for different government sponsored schemes, building capacities through innovative training modules, creating a uniform data bank of beneficiaries and generating a single window system for delivery of services, the JD said.

The survey will be taken up soon in 10 GPs in Avanigadda mandal.

A district-level convergence and facilitation centre, mandal and village-level resource centres would be opened soon for monitoring the survey as well as disseminating information for women on various government programmes.

Staff of Integrated Child Protection Scheme (ICPS), Village Revenue Officers (VROs), ASHA Workers, Anganwadi teachers and workers and Gram Panchayat Sarpanches would be involved in the survey.

They will focus on pregnant women, girl child ratio, practising RMP doctors, scanning and diagnostic centres available in mandals and villages, quacks, traditional practices in fishermen communities and other topics, Ms. Swarna Latha said. “As the girl child ratio was less in Avanigadda area, the mandal has been selected for the survey. The population of girl children was about 786 per 1,000 children in Avanigadda mandal, a few years ago,” said Ms. Krishna Kumari.

The government will open a State Resource Centre for Women at the WD&CW headquarters in Vijayawada to enlighten women beneficiaries on government schemes. The survey will begin by December 1, the PD said.

PSK Joint Project Coordinator John Timoty Naikar, ICPS State Programme Manager Tirupati and other officers participated in the orientation programme.

