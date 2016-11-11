French, German delegations discuss metro rail project

A six-member delegation comprising the top brass of the French development financial institution AFD (Agence Francaise Development) and the German bank KfW met Krishna District Collector Babu A. and Municipal Commissioner G. Veerapandian here on Thursday and discussed the modalities of the implementation of the metro rail project in Vijayawada.

The French team comprised Rima Le Coguic (Head of Transport Division), Mathieu Verdure (Transport Division) and Hervé Dubreuil (Deputy Director, AFD, Delhi) and the German delegation was represented by Usha Rao (Senior Sector Specialist) Robert Valkovic (Principal Project Manager) and Julia Scholtes (Program Manager).

Mr. Babu said 69 acres was to be acquired for the project and that the government was ready to make the payments. Metro railway alignment design was drafted in the purview of 11 villages in Vijayawada urban and rural mandals. The Collector informed the visitors how land had been acquired for the linking of Krishna and Godavari rivers and compensation was paid to the owners of land taken over for the construction of the Durga flyover.

Amaravati Metro Rail Corporation (AMRC) Managing Director N.P. Ramakrishna Reddy said land acquisition was going on at a brisk pace and due credit for it should go to the concerted efforts made by the district administration.

Mr. Veerapandian gave a presentation on the Smart City pilot project being implemented by CISCO, replacement of conventional street lights with LED lights and other initiatives. AMRC Project Director Radhakrishna Reddy and District Revenue Officer Ch. Rangaiah were among those present.