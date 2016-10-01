Flexis engulf city as Dasara fete begins

After celebrating the Ganesh ustav for 10 days, the city is all set to celebrate the 11-day Dasara festival from October 1. The thoroughfares are filled with flex banners of various sizes and colours of politicians greeting the people on the festival.

The banners have occupied all the vantage points, including the skyscrapers on M.G. Road and Karl Marx Road.

It is beyond anyone’s doubt that the flexi banner traders are making hay while the festivals are beckoning one after the other.

Notwithstanding the High Court orders that flexis and banners should be erected only after obtaining permission from authorities concerned, the “flexi addicts” seem to have no respect for the law.

Even the authorities are turning a blind eye as most of them (banners) are erected by either leaders of ruling party or by their followers. The BRTS stretch has emerged as the most-preferred junction for “publicity-seekers” as it (the stretch) provides many lamp posts right from the Kedareswarapet to Gunadala.

In fact, the area also boasts the longest advertisement frame of the city close to food city junction, which is projecting ruling party MLA from Central Bonda Uma Maheswara Rao and Member of Parliament Kesineni Nani. The Government Music College neighbourhood is the most-crowded flexi point as both ruling party leaders and their arch political rival from YSR Congress Party (Gowtham Reddy) are occupying several prime locations. “Even the corporators are spending a whopping amount on flexis as they believe that is the best way to get the attention of the voters,” said a senior politician.

Pitching in here and there are former MLAs Vangaveeti Radha Krishna and Malladi Vishnu wishing the people a happy and prosperous Dasara. Senior TDP leader Devineni Nehru and his son Avinash are dominating the Gundala area with their new-found yellow shirts.

The bustling One Town area is also looking radiant with traders and hawkers all set to sell their wares when lakhs of devotees land at the city to take a darshan of Goddess Kanakadurga.