Five from J&K held at Gannavaram airport, released

High alert was sounded at the Gannavaram Airport on Friday, when the security personnel found five persons from Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) moving about without documents on the airport premises. They were taken into custody when they could not produce documents, which they reportedly left in their room.

The Intelligence Bureau (IB), Counter Intelligence (CI), Airport Security, Subsidiary Intelligence Bureau (SIB), Law and Order and other wings swung into action and shifted them to the Gannavaram police station. Later, they were released after the ID proofs, passports and other documents were verified, said Airport Security Officer and Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) G. Rajiv Kumar.

The five persons, all native of Pulwama district of J&K came to a madrasa, located near Vijayawada, to meet their friend.

“They came to Punganur in Chittoor district to admit their children in a madrasa. Later, they came to Vijayawada to visit the madarsa and kept their luggage in a room where they took accommodation at Durgapuram area, near the airport. Three persons came to the airport without carrying any documents, while two others remained in the room”, the ACP told The Hindu.

Police sounded alert and spoke with the Jammu and Kashmir police, who confirmed that they were natives of Pulwama district. Of the five, two were students, one mechanic and two others were petty traders, Mr. Rajiv Kumar said.

Police released them after five hours and after collecting details from them, the officer added. Interestingly the entire drama occurred when Airport Security Committee meeting was being held at the airport.