Vijayawada

Fire Department to issue NOC online

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department will launch online services for issuing ‘no objection certificate’ from November 1.

The facility will be made available to the people through the department’s website.

Applicants have to submit soft copies of documents and plans in a CD or pen drive along with the hard copies at the office of the Director-General (DG), AP State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department, Vijayawada, from October 15.

After successful completion of trials, the NOC for multi-storey buildings of residential occupancy (above 18 metres) will be issued online. The department has plans to extend the facility to other services by the end of November, according to a press release.

Following directions of D-G Tushar A. Tripati, the department launched trial of the process, and the first online provisional NOC was issued to a Chinakakani-based private company in Guntur district.

Printable version | May 17, 2020

