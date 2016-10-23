Farmers’ bodies oppose Krishna tribunal judgment

Farmers’ bodies and political parties have vehemently opposed the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal (BKT) judgment on sharing of river Krishna waters.

Finding fault with the tribunal judgment, the leaders said the distribution of the river waters betweenAndhra Pradesh and Telangana was not proper. They demanded the Chief Ministers of both States jointly appeal against the judgment in the Supreme Court keeping the interests of both States in mind.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Akhil Bharat Kisan Sabha vice president R. Venkaiah, who presided over the meeting, said the tribunal had dealt with the issue as if it was related to only Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. In fact, it was a problem faced by four States, including Maharashtra and Karnataka. The tribunal overturned the Bachawat Tribunal award that the surplus waters can be utilised by Andhra Pradesh, a lower riparian State. It gave a share for upper riparian States in the surplus waters, which was detrimental to the interests of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The farmers’ leader urged the BKT to re-examine its verdict and facilitate redistribution of river water to the four States, failing which the agriculture in lower riparian Sstates would be in doldrums. The farmers’associations would organise a “Chalo Delhi” in protest against the injustice to AP, he said, adding, the State government should lead an all party delegation to pressure the Central government.

CPI state secretary K. Ramakrishna, CPI(M) State secretariat member Y. Venkateswara Rao, APRS P. Ramachandraiah, Congress city president Malladi Vishnu, YSR Congress leaders P. Gowtham Reddy, YCP Ryhthu State president MVS Nagi Reddy, Rythanga Samakhya State president Yerneni Nagendranath, Rythu Sangham state executive member G.V. Ranga Reddy, Andhra Intellectuals Forum leader Chalasani Srinivas and others spoke.