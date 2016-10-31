Eye-watering prices of crackers, unauthorised sales

Bursting firecrackers is considered the most important part of Diwali by the people and especially children who long for the day to come.

Unusual factors

However, several unusual factors seemed to have changed the way the evening of colourful lights could not be celebrated in the usual way this year.

Eye-watering prices of the crackers was one of the major factors that hit sales as well as celebrations in the city.

Many customers who visited the stalls arrayed in Bhavani Ghat, the only authorised venue by the local body, returned disappointed with little amount of fireworks in their bags. The traders who also made little business raised the prices of the fireworks while some of them even gave up and removed their stalls owing to poor response.

“The prices are really beyond our thoughts. A pack of 10 small lighting flower pots is being sold for Rs. 250 and what is called as a family pack for Rs. 500 is only of the size of a text book. None of the traders gives a cash bill and the MRPs printed on the boxes,” said B. Venkateswara Rao, a parent at the Bhavani Ghat.

Meanwhile, despite strict orders by the local body and police officials regarding unauthorised firecracker stalls in the interest of public safety, several such stalls cropped up in Ashok Nagar, Besant Road, PWD Grounds, Gunadala and other areas. At Besant Road, crackers were sold on push carts.