Exporters told to fully use Free Trade Agreements

Federation of Indian Export Organizations (FIEO) Joint Deputy Director General (South) K. Unnikrishnan said here on Monday India accounted for a paltry 1.67 per cent of the global trade in 2015-16 compared to about five per cent that small countries like Malaysia and Singapore command in spite of their limitations.
“India has signed Free Trade Agreements (FTA) with 27 countries but they are not fully utilised by Indian exporters. As a consequence, they are unable to realise their potential,” Mr. Unnikrishnan observed.
Speaking at a seminar on ‘International business forum-Expanding business globally’ jointly organised by the FIEO and the Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (APCCIF), Mr. Unnikrishnan said exporters should explore the African, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the Latin American markets.
Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of SAIF and Hamariya Free Zones, said the SAIF Zone was one of the fastest growing free trade zones in West Asia and offers tremendous opportunities to Indian businesses.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor