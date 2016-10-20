Entry restricted for public at Secretariat

Unabated freedom in the Andhra Pradesh Secretariat is unlikely given the elaborate security arrangements being made at the Interim Government Complex (IGC) at Velagapudi in Guntur district near here.

The government has plans to “restrict and streamline” the entry of the public into the Secretariat. Access control points would come up at the entry of each block in the complex. Closed circuit (CC) cameras have already been installed in each block. The movement of the visitors is closely monitored right from the entry point to the elevator, and in the corridors.

Visitors cannot enter the premises unless they possess a valid pass. As electromagnetic door locks are being installed at the entrance of departments, the public is unlikely to have easy access.

The employees will have to produce identity cards for entering the Secretariat while the public would have to undergo a thorough checking. An entry pass will be issued at the Pass Issuing Counter near the entrance gate adjoining the parking facility. The officials argue that the system is being deployed to make the place more secure and suitable for work environment.

Restrictions are on the cards to prevent the media from entering the precincts of the seat of power though there are no immediate proposals to impose a blanket ban on media covering the Secretariat. In fact, there is no room for media at the IGC. As per the GO 2072 issued recently, the government, not in so many words, has said space is not being provided to the media. Ministers have been saying space would be provided at the third block. But, as per the GO, the ground floor of the third block is earmarked for telecom office (BSNL), crèche cum play school, e-Seva, post office, bank, dispensary, gym etc, association, IT&C data centre, NIC, cafeteria, APTS and library. Through the GO, space was allotted to the Ministers, Secretaries and employees. The media had space at the Secretariat in Hyderabad in the combined AP. Journalists covering the Secretariat used to file their reports from H Block. The CRDA had adopted similar technologies making it difficult for the public to enter the premises.