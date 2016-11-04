Vijayawada

Endowments dept. brings up special religious tours

The department of endowments has brought up the ‘Trilinga Yatra’ and ‘Asta Sakthi Yatra’ as part of its religious tourism plans to promote temples in the State.

Department Principal Secretary J.S.V. Prasad who took part in a meeting with the tour operators from this region said more spiritual circuits would be planned to effectively connect temples.

Taking the main temples like Tirumala, Kanakadurga and others as base, nearby important temples would be included in the circuits.

He said the tour operators made suggestions to the circuits planned and the department would consider them. “We will hold such meetings with operators in Chennai, Tirupati, Mumbai and other cities to create more circuits,” he said.

In the Trilinga Yatra, three ancient Shiva temples at Srisailam, Sri Kalahasthi and Draksharamam can be visited in five days besides seven others.

The Asta Sakthi Yatra will cover eight temples between Vijayawada and Vizianagaram including Kanakadurga, Peddintlamma, Maavullamma, Maridamma, Talupulamma, Paidithalli, Kanaka Mahalakshmi and Nookambika in three days.www.apendowments.gov.incan be visited for details.

Printable version | Jun 8, 2020 3:01:59 AM

