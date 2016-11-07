Education, skills give south Indians edge, says Canadian immigration expert

Even as many countries witness a rise in nationalist debate, demonstrated by the UK’s departure from the European Union and Donald Trump’s ‘ever-more realistic’ US presidency bid, Canada, through its young and iconic Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, leads a pro-immigration government.

This is precisely why a large number of Indians aspiring to immigrate to offshore lands have reworked their plans and are now drifting towards Canada.

“The Trudeau Government is big on immigration because it knows it needs more people. In addition to the current population of 35 million immigrants, Canada intends to open its doors for 15 million more.

The idea is to double the population of immigrants in the next 25 years, said Adam F.D. Morris, president, Prosperus North,a Canada-based financial firm offering merger and acquisition guidance, corporate and personal lending, relocation services, and foreign exchange services.

Mr. Morris was in city to address a seminar on Canada PR for Business Investment and Express Entry, the first of its kind, facilitated by city-based Be Best Consultants.

When pointed to concerns raised back home by sections of Canadians about influx of non-Canadians, Mr. Morris admitted to it and attributed it to ‘low-skilled workers’.

“We are now bringing in high-skilled workers that drive the economy,” he said explaining that the country offered vast opportunities to the ‘educated and hard-working’ people of south India.

“Business immigrants will create job opportunities and the government realises this. Educated class has a different thought process and we are confident that a large number of people from Andhra Pradesh will prefer Canada for business.”

Asked if Mr. Trump’s win would impact the Canadian immigration policy, he said weather it was Mr. Trump or Hillary Clinton, “our policy will remain unchanged. In fact, Mr. Trump’s win will bring balance in the commodity-based economy of the western provinces of Canada,” he said.

He said Canada’s current unemployment rate was around 6 per cent and went on to list out the several social security benefits the government offered there including free or subsidised education, healthcare and unemployment benefits.

Tarun Dhir, an immigration consultant in Canada and UK for over 10 years and has been assisting immigrants from Asia under various categories, was also present.