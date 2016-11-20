Education Dept. inks pact with Ohio

Minister for Human Resource Ganta Srinivasa Rao and Ohio State (US) Lieutenant Governor Mary Taylor on Saturday signed a MoU that facilitates payment of the fee by students from Andhra Pradesh studying in government-funded universities in the American State on a par with the local youth.

It amounts to a 50 per cent reduction in the fee and the MoU, which is the first signed by the Education Department of A.P with a foreign State government, comes into immediate effect, according to an official release.

Speaking at the MoU signing event, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said the pact would be helpful to students from Andhra Pradesh going to Ohio to pursue higher studies in the engineering, management and medicine streams.

More than 4,500 students from A.P have firmed up their study plans in Ohio last year, and more aspirants were headed there with the financial support extended by the State Government.

Under the pact, A.P students would be treated by the Government of Ohio as ‘in-state’ for the purpose of paying the fee in universities.

Principal Secretary Aditya Nath Das and A.P Government’s Special Representative in North America Jayaram Komati were among the delegation from A.P that visited various institutions in Ohio.