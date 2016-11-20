Education Dept. inks pact with Ohio

Minister for Human Resource Ganta Srinivasa Rao and Ohio State (US) Lieutenant Governor Mary Taylor on Saturday signed a MoU that facilitates payment of the fee by students from Andhra Pradesh studying in government-funded universities in the American State on a par with the local youth.
It amounts to a 50 per cent reduction in the fee and the MoU, which is the first signed by the Education Department of A.P with a foreign State government, comes into immediate effect, according to an official release.
Speaking at the MoU signing event, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said the pact would be helpful to students from Andhra Pradesh going to Ohio to pursue higher studies in the engineering, management and medicine streams.
More than 4,500 students from A.P have firmed up their study plans in Ohio last year, and more aspirants were headed there with the financial support extended by the State Government.
Under the pact, A.P students would be treated by the Government of Ohio as ‘in-state’ for the purpose of paying the fee in universities.
Principal Secretary Aditya Nath Das and A.P Government’s Special Representative in North America Jayaram Komati were among the delegation from A.P that visited various institutions in Ohio.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor