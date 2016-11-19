Dwcra women learn jewellery designing art

City Police Commissioner D. Goutam Sawang on Friday said women empowerment in all possible ways was the need of the hour.

He was addressing a meeting organised as part of a day-long workshop on jewellery designing, organised by members of AWESOME, a service organisation floated by women entrepreneurs in city, at the Samana Institute of Design Studies (SIDS) for members of Dwcra groups.

Referring to the unique workshop where the Dwcra group members learnt the nitty-gritty of making trinkets using beads, pearls, chains and threading wires, Mr. Sawang said starting a business was one thing and sustaining it in the long run was another.

He said the police department would always support programmes aimed at empowering the fairer sex. “Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is encouraging women in a big way,” he pointed out.

Addressing students in the gathering, he said learning was a continuous process. The skills they were mastering today would help them a great deal in future to lead an independent life. He suggested that AWESOME organise more such programmes to equip women of all sections with the wherewithal to lead an independent life.

Hyderabad-based jewellery designer Rumeet Kaur, who was the resource person at the workshop, taught the women the basics of jewellery-making art and at the end of the day, the participants created fascinating collection of jewellery pieces.

“The women are very creative and their interest-level is very high. They are open to the idea of learning new things and this positive trait will take them a long way,” she said.

She said there was a vast gap between the supply and demand of jewellery designers. This gap could be filled by motivating more women to master the art. In future, the requirement will further go up and this is good news for those interested in this line,” she said.

SIDS Managing Director Samana Moosavi, CEO Sheeba, AWESOME members V. Jogulamba, Sarada Anil Kumar, Karam Kaur and others were present.