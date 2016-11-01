Ditched by boyfriend, alleges transgender-turned-woman

A transgender turned woman filed a case against her beau for allegedly cheating her. The finer details of the case reveal that one B. Durga Rao had transformed himself into Durga through a sex change operation for the sole purpose of marrying her boyfriend M. Rakesh Reddy.

As per Durga’s version, she fell in love with Rakesh when she was pursuing college in Ongole. They decided to marry and Durga Rao underwent the surgery in 2013 in Mumbai.

However, Rakesh Reddy married another woman and settled in Hyderabad. He was a private sector employee and reportedly took some money from Durga.

On Monday, Durga approached Chiranjeevi Reddy, Rakesh Reddy’s father and a bank employee, about his son. When he refused to give the details, Durga along with three others created a scene. Later, she lodged a complaint with the Penamaluru police.

“Trusting Rakesh Reddy, I underwent sex realignment surgery and turned into female. But my boyfriend ditched me. When I told the matter to his elders, Reddy’s parents assured to pay some amount,” the girl said in her complaint.

Mr. Chiranjeevi Reddy too lodged a complaint against Durga and the three, alleging that the woman came to the bank and threatened him.

Speaking to The Hindu , Penamaluru Circle Inspector K. Damodar said a case under Section 420 of IPC had been registered against Rakesh Reddy and it would be transferred to Ongole as the girl was a native of Prakasam district.

“We booked a case against Durga too and the case is under investigation,” said Mr. Damodar.