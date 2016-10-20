Vijayawada

Delegates of TCL Tony meet CM

Tony Electronics, which is associated with electronics giant TCL Corporation, has evinced interest in setting up its manufacturing unit in the State. A team led by Tony Electronics Holdings CEO Gary Yu met Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu here on Wednesday.

Mr. Naidu explained the fibre grid project to the visiting delegates and asked them to submit proposals in that direction. The Visakhapatanm-Chennai and Chennai-Bangalore industrial corridors would be a reality soon. The Asian Development Bank has agreed to sanction loan worth of $625 million for the Visakhapatnam-Chennai corridor. The first phase of the project would be completed by 2019, he said.

The visiting team told the Chief Minister that they were attracted by the subsidies and concessions offered by the State government. They also said they were interested in setting up a manufacturing unit.



Tony legal department director Cliff Xu, Tony Electronics Holdings Limited Garry Wong, Novostar managing director C.D. Rao and others were present.

