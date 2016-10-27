Dead boy’s organs donated

Parents of a 14-year-old boy, V. Rupa Kumar, who was declared brain-dead, donated the child’s liver, kidneys and eyes through Jeevandhan here on Wednesday.

The vital organs of the child, who became brain dead following a head injury, were harvested at Sunrise Hospital on Wednesday.

Spokesperson of Sunrise Hospital M. Narendra Kumar said that a team of doctors from Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad, that was allotted the liver, harvested the vital organ. While one kidney was allotted to Sunrise Hospital, another was allotted to Ayush Hospital also in Vijayawada. The eyes were allotted to Agarwal Eye Hospital, Vijayawada.

Sunrise Hospital sources said the boy suffered an injury when he fell at 5 p.m. on Monday. A medico legal case was booked in Machavaram Police station, and the child was admitted in the Government General Hospital near Siddhartha Medical College at around 11.45 p.m. the same night. Attempts to treat the boy failed and he was declared brain dead by doctors of the Government hospital, and coordinators of Jeevandhan were contacted on Tuesday. In consultation with Jeevandhan coordinators, Rupa Kumar was shifted to Sunrise Hospital for the harvesting of the vital organs. The child was declared brain dead, as per Jeevandhan norms, in the early hours of Wednesday at Sunrise Hospital.

The second declaration was done at 6 a.m. The harvesting of the organs went on late into Wednesday evening.