Day 2 of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation’s old note offer sees Rs. 1.61 cr. revenue

On Saturday, the second day of the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation’s tax collection drive accepting the Old High Denomination (ODH) bank notes, payments fell to half of what was made on the first day.

At the Mee Seva and the municipal office counters that opened up as early as 7.30 a.m., only Rs. 1.61 crore worth taxes (as at 8.50 p.m.) were paid using Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 currency notes that were banned by the Reserve Bank.

The corporation on Friday announced that it would accept current and pending water, property, vacant land, D&O and other taxes before midnight and the response was so huge that as much as Rs. 4.7 crore was realised.

The corporation then extended the last date to November 14 (Monday) midnight. The counters will be open on Sunday too.