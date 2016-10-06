Datsun redi-Go presented to Sindhu

Nissan Motor India Private Limited on Wednesday presented Olympic silver medallist in shuttle badminton P.V. Sindhu with a Datsun redi-Go Sport car at a function organised at its showroom in Enikepadu.

Speaking to the media persons, vice president Sanjeev Aggarwal said the company was encouraging young achievers of the country to work towards realising their dreams.

“We are proud to present a car to P.V. Sindhu who brought laurels to the country with her sporting excellence. I also had the privilege of watching the pulsating final at the Rio Olympics,” he said.

Sindhu, who attended the function along with her father P. V. Ramana, said the car would be helpful for her move around for training. She said she would train hard for the next two super series tournament at Denmark and France where the best of players in the world would be taking part. “Amidst all the hype, adulation and felicitations Sindhu is squeezing her time out for workouts and practice. Even today she went to the gym in the hotel,” said Mr. Ramana.

