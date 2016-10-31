Data science and analytic centre opened

The DELL-EMC combine has opened a data science and analytic centre in Andhra Loyola Institute of Engineering and Technology (ALIET).

Addressing a meeting organised in this connection, Abhijit Sreenivas, Marketing Manager of the company for India, Sri Lanka, Australia and New Zealand, said a DELL-EMC External Research and Alliance Programme was started for the benefit of students in the areas of research, education, mindshare and business development. “The idea is to focus on access to technology expertise across the eco-system. A special environment called Horizon watching which means exploration of disruptive and emerging technologies is also on the agenda,” he said.

He said it was predicted that by 2018, 1.5 million data scientists were required globally and this number would go up to predictable 50 times the estimate.

“The establishment of a Data Science Laboratory by DELL-EMC would certainly boost up the Vijayawada region making it one of the major hubs for Data Scientists,” he said.

Director, ALIET, Francis Xavier, Assistant Director Thomas, Principal O. Mahesh and Placement Officer Edward Bear and other HoDs and faculty members were present.