Daily earthwork crosses two lakh cubic metres at Polavaram site

The earthwork at the Polavaram Project site crossed the two lakh cubic metre mark on Sunday.

Polavaram project authorities told The Hindu that a record earthwork of 2,03,288 cubic metres was achieved for the spillway, spill channel and powerhouse foundation on November 20.

From 1,45,829 cubic metres on Monday, the beginning of the week, the excavation crossed the 2 lakh cubic metre on Sunday. The excavation touched 1,82,818 cubic metres on Wednesday and increased to 1,85,044 metres on Friday.

Polavaram Executive Engineer N. Pulla Rao said that 92 excavators and 439 dumpers (tippers) worked to achieve the target which would be increased further in the coming days.

The project authorities said the weekly shortfall for the week could be covered to a great extent. The earthwork shortfall for the spillway was 1.74 lakh cubic metres, spill channel 0.58 lakh cubic metres and powerhouse foundation was 0.25 lakh cubic metres. While Triveni was working on Spillway and Spill Channel Transstroy was executing the powerhouse foundation excavation works.

The project authorities have fixed a steep daily target of crossing the three lakh cubic metres in November.

Minister for Water Resources Devineni Umamaheswara Rao said that the progress of Polavaram Project was being closely monitored by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu every Monday. The daily targets were being re-calibrated as per the previous weeks shortfalls. Mr Umamaheswara Rao said in another milestone the utilisation of water by Krishna delta crossed 100 tmcft on Sunday.