Customs, Postal Depts. look for space for Sub-Foreign Post Office

The Customs and Postal Departments are scouting for space for the establishment of a Sub-Foreign Post Office (SFPO) in Vijayawada. It is one of the three SFPOs for which the Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) issued a notification on October 13, 2016. Hyderabad and Leh (Jammu & Kashmir) are the other two SFPOs sanctioned by the CBEC.

Following the CBEC notification, the Customs Preventive Commissionerate (CPC) and Postal Circle of Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) started looking for office space for the SFPO in Vijayawada.

To start with, the departments are identifying 1,000 to 1,500 square feet of space pending the CBEC’s nod for a permanent building in the future.

They are likely to choose either the Buckinghampet Post Office or the private building in which offices of CPC, Chief Commissioner of Income Tax and Director General of Foreign Trade are located at Auto Nagar.

Customs Commissioner S.K. Rahman and Chief Post Master General of A.P. M. Sampath are taking other steps to get the SFPO going in Vijayawada.

According to official sources, Vijayawada has been selected for the establishment of SFPO due to the presence of a huge number of Non-Resident Telugu people in Krishna, Guntur and the two Godavari districts and the location of State Headquarters of the Customs Department in the city.

A word put in by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to the Chairman of CBEC helped in speedy clearance of the proposal which took shape nearly two years ago.

The Customs Commissioner is in-charge of Foreign Post Offices and Sub-Foreign Post Offices where the facility for import and export of goods by parcels is provided by the Postal Department. Customs facilities for examination, assessment and clearance are available at these post offices.

All export parcels booked for foreign countries from the various post offices throughout the State are presented for customs examination in the SFPOs by Postal authorities.